TREASURIES-US long-end prices up a 3rd day, low inflation helps

* U.S. retail sales, consumer sentiment data better than expected

* But low inflation readings prompt long-end buying (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment, changes byline)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury debt prices rose on Friday for a third straight session, as institutional buyers scooped up bonds, comforted by benign inflation in the world’s largest economy that should allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer.

That said, both benchmark U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields have risen for a fourth consecutive week, suggesting some stability in the U.S. economic recovery.

“Low inflation expectations in the U.S. have prompted buying on the long end,” said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Data showed on Friday that Americans’ expectations for long-term inflation fell, while a separate report showed import prices slid 1.3 percent in September, as cheaper oil and a strong dollar made foreign goods less expensive.

The inflation readings negated stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales, which account for about one-third of consumer spending. They rose 0.3 percent in October, Commerce Department data showed, compared with expectations for a 0.2 percent rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists.

In late trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent from 2.34 percent from late Thursday. Five-year notes were up 2/32 to yield 1.60 percent. The yield hit a one-week high of 1.667 earlier in the session.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 18/32 to yield 3.04 percent, from a yield of 3.08 percent late Thursday.

Overseas buyers took advantage of yields that were higher in the United States than in Europe. German 10-year bund yields dipped slightly to 0.79 percent despite better-than-expected euro zone growth data.

Overall, yields remained in a narrow range despite relative strength in the U.S. economic data. David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut said this suggests the market is in a “positional balance”,

“What does this reveal? It says that the market is comfortable with the risk that Fed Funds a distant year from now move up to 50 basis points, or a tad more,” said Ader. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)