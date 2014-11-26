FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop on weak U.S. data, low euro zone rates
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop on weak U.S. data, low euro zone rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. data weaker than expected

* ECB vice president signals Q1 2015 stimulus move

* Strong demand at seven-year note auction (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a month on Wednesday, while long-dated yields hit more than one-month lows for a second straight day on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continued low yields in Europe.

A disappointing batch of U.S. data underpinned the bid for safe-haven Treasuries. Analysts said the data gave the U.S. Federal Reserve more reason to keep interest rates low and that the impact was pronounced given low volumes ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

“(The data) reinforces that view that the Fed won’t be tightening anytime soon,” said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.

The Commerce Department said consumer spending increased 0.2 percent last month, while non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, declined 1.3 percent. The results were below economists’ expectations, according to Reuters polls.

The Labor Department said U.S. jobless claims rose to 313,000 for the latest week, above expectations according to a Reuters poll, while home sales and consumer sentiment data also disappointed.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.2289 percent, their lowest since Oct. 23, while 30-year yields fell to 2.9369 percent, their lowest since Oct. 21.

Euro zone bond yields hovered near record lows after the European Central Bank’s vice president said it might decide in the first quarter of next year whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.

“The comments are getting stronger that they want to do additional quantitative easing,” said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. He said investors viewed higher U.S. yields as a value play.

The Treasury sold $29 billion in new seven-year notes. Overall bidding, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, was 2.63, the strongest since February. Analysts said month-end buying supported bidding.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 7/32 to yield 2.24 percent, from a yield of 2.26 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were last up 14/32 to yield 2.94 percent, from a yield of 2.97 percent late Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 stock index was last up 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.