TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip on disinflation signs, month-end buying

* 10-year breakeven TIPS rates lowest since 2011

* Oil drop fuels disinflation outlook

* Month-end buying boosts Treasuries

* Treasury yields post second straight monthly drop (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields fell for a sixth straight session and notched their second straight monthly declines on Friday on signs of disinflation and month-end buying.

U.S. crude fell 10 percent on Friday after OPEC’s decision not to cut output, settling at $66.15 a barrel. Lower inflation expectations as a result of the drop underpinned a bid for U.S. Treasuries.

Breakevens on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) hit their lowest point since October 2011, at roughly 1.8 percent and below the Fed’s inflation target of 2 percent.

“There are less inflationary pressures because of the drop in breakevens, so that’s naturally going to lead to a rally in Treasuries,” said Jonathan Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.

Analysts said investors were less intent on selling bonds since lower inflation puts bonds’ value at less risk. Breakevens on five-year TIPS were at 1.52 percent, returning to a level in mid-October when certain Fed officials began to voice concern about declining inflation expectations.

Expectations for a Fed interest rate hike by next September fell to below 50 percent, and were at 68 percent for an October hike, according to data from CME Group’s Fed Watch.

“There are a number of Fed watchers suspecting: maybe if price pressures continue to the south side, the Fed will delay,” said Kim Rupert, director of fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Analysts said low volumes after Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s early close exaggerated the bid for Treasuries.

Purchases for month-end portfolio adjustments supported prices of Treasuries, analysts said. U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, posted their second straight monthly decline in November.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of 2.23 percent late on Wednesday. The yield hit 2.1658 percent, the lowest level since OCt. 21.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 30/32 in price to yield 2.89 percent, from a yield of 2.94 percent late on Wednesday. The yield hit 2.8888 percent, its lowest since Oct. 16.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index closed down 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)