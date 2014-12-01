TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices rise on oil drop, global worries

* Prices up after six winning sessions

* Overseas data bolster U.S. bond prices

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries on Monday extended a six-session rally, with prices rising on tumbling oil prices and worries about global growth.

Softer German economic data and a credit downgrade of Japan also fueled the gains in Treasuries, which are coming off a strong performance in November.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 5/32 to 100.25 to yield 2.1762 percent versus 2.196 percent on Friday.

“The news overseas has been bullish for Treasuries,” said Jake Lowery, a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta. “The weaker numbers out of Germany and the downgrade of Japanese government has put some pressure on risk markets.”

Wall Street dropped in early trading, and the MSCI world equity index fell 0.83 percent to 422.29.

German manufacturing activity shrank in November at the fastest rate in 17 months, a survey showed, and Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Japan’s sovereign debt by one notch to A1.

Brent oil prices sank below $68 a barrel before recovering, and were last up 97 cents at $71.12 a barrel.

Treasuries trimmed price gains after the release of U.S. manufacturing data, with the long bond last off 1/32 to yield 2.9128 percent.

The 30-year’s softness may linger until its yield tops 3 percent, according to Lowery.

”Below 3 percent, yield-based buyers of very long dated cash flows tend to have a little bit less interest,“ Lowery said. ”The market may be losing one of the pillars that helped it out.

In November, long-dated U.S. Treasuries bonds posted strong returns, up nearly 3 percent, beating the Standard & Poor’s 500 at 2.45 percent. Barclays’ 20+ year Treasuries index has risen 23.5 percent year-to-date vs S&P’s 11.9 percent. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)