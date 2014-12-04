TREASURIES-Prices rise as euro bonds sag on ECB outlook

* Long bond posts biggest price gains

* Yield gap narrows for U.S. 10-year, Bund

* ECB eyes early 2015 policy moves (Adds latest prices, yield differential data and quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, while European bond prices sagged, after the euro zone’s chief central banker said policymakers would not decide until early next year if the slowing region needs more economic stimulus.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries, which fell earlier this week due to investors positioning for a flurry of high-quality corporate debt offerings, increased 19/32. Long bonds were last yielding 2.9612 percent, according to Reuters data.

Treasuries investors are focused on the wide difference in yields between European government bonds and higher-paying Treasuries, especially among long maturities, according to Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City.

“Our debt is very attractive,” Heckman said. “Couple that with the fact our currency is increasing vis-a-vis the euro, it is a double home run.”

Bond yields on euro zone government debt bounced further off record lows after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi did not unveil plans for more stimulus.

Germany’s 10-year Bund was yielding 0.773 percent, or less than a third of the 2.2623 percent yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury.

That yield premium of 1.49 percent on 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Bunds compared to 1.54 percent late on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

The ECB also cut its 2015 economic growth and inflation forecasts and kept borrowing costs at record lows. New forecasts by ECB staff sharply downgraded the euro zone’s growth outlook for next year to 1.0 percent from the 1.6 percent predicted in September.

Treasuries rallied strongly in November in part on buying by investors worried about a slowing global economy.

Treasuries initially rose on the ECB’s actions and Draghi’s comments but then slipped as investors reassessed the timing and likelihood of new euro zone stimulus, said Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager at Wilmington Trust in Baltimore, Maryland.

“They have a lot of political wood to chop to get the kind of quantitative easing program the market has been bidding for,” Stith said.

Treasuries also got a short-lived lift from a decline in U.S. weekly jobless claims that bolstered hopes for a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday, according to Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco. (Additional Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)