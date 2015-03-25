FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Weak durable goods data sends yields lower
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Weak durable goods data sends yields lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields fall after weak business spending data
    * Treasury to sell $13 bln 2-year floating rate notes
Wednesday
    * Treasury will auction $35 bln five-year notes Wednesday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday after data showed that business investment spending
plans fell for a sixth straight month in February, which could
lead economists to further lower their first-quarter growth
estimates.
    The Commerce Department said on Wednesday non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, dropped 1.4 percent last month
after a revised 0.1 percent dip in January. 
    "It was a very weak number," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It
underscores the fact that you are getting a bit more of a
slowdown in growth than people were expecting."
    Treasuries have been increasingly sensitive to economic data
since last week's Federal Reserve meeting, when the U.S. central
bank cut its inflation outlook and growth forecast and indicated
that an interest rate hike June was not as baked in as many had
previously expected.
    A majority of Wall Street's top banks now see the Fed
holding off until at least September before raising interest
rates for the first time since 2006. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.87 percent, down from 1.88 percent late on
Tuesday.
    Reticence by many investors to take new positions with
yields approaching two-year lows has also dampened trading
volumes.
    The next focus for the market are two debt auctions on
Wednesday, beginning with the reopening of $13 billion in
two-year floating rate notes.
    The Treasury will also sell $35 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday, the second of three auctions this week of short-
and intermediate-dated debt. The government sold $26 billion in
two-year notes on Tuesday and will sell $29 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday. 
    

 (Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
