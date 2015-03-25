FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise after weak five-year note sale
March 25, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise after weak five-year note sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with auction, adds quote, details, updated prices)
    * Yields rise after 5-yr note sale sees weak demand
    * Treasury to sell $29 bln 7-yr notes on Thursday
    * Bonds rallied earlier on weak durable goods data

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday following weak demand for a $35 billion sale of new
five-year notes, indicating yields may need to rise further to
attract demand for Thursday's sale of seven-year notes.
    The bid-to-cover ratio for the five-year notes was the
lowest since July 2009 as investors stepped away, leaving
primary dealers with their largest allocation since October.
 
    The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday, the final auction of a total of $90 billion in new
short- and intermediate-dated government debt this week.
    "It was definitely weaker than expected, people were looking
for a larger non-dealer take down," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    Many investors are reticent to buy Treasuries with yields
approaching two-year lows. At the same time, weakening economic
data has reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will
begin raising interest rates in June.
    Thursday's sale may be helped by different investors that
are seeking longer-dated debt, and by month-end demand for
bonds, Lederer added.
    Seven-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to
yield 1.72 percent, up from a low of 1.65 percent earlier on
Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in
price to yield 1.92 percent, up from 1.85 percent earlier.
    Treasury yields fell earlier on Wednesday after data showed
that business investment spending plans fell for a sixth
straight month in February, which could lead economists to
further lower their first-quarter growth estimates.
    "It was a very weak number," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It
underscores the fact that you are getting a bit more of a
slowdown in growth than people were expecting."
    The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, dropped 1.4 percent last month after a revised
0.1 percent dip in January. 
    Treasuries have been increasingly sensitive to economic data
since last week's Federal Reserve meeting, when the U.S. central
bank cut its inflation outlook and growth forecast and indicated
that an interest rate hike June was not as baked in as many had
previously expected.
    A majority of Wall Street's top banks now see the Fed
holding off until at least September before raising interest
rates for the first time since 2006. 

 (Editing by W Simon and Diane Craft)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
