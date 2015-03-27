TREASURIES-Yields fall after GDP data unrevised for fourth quarter

* Yields fall after fourth quarter GDP wasn't revised up higher as expected * Consumer confidence data watched on Friday * Fed Chair Yellen due to speak later on Friday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after data showed that U.S. economic growth cooled in the fourth quarter as previously estimated, disappointing traders that had expected an upward revision. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate, unrevised from last month's forecast, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its third GDP estimate. The economy grew at a 5 percent rate in the third quarter. Robust consumer spending, however, limited the slowdown in the pace of activity. "It was disappointing because the headline was expected to be revised up and it wasn't. The most important component, personal consumption, was revised higher, however, and that was expected," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2.00 percent late on Thursday. Weakening data in the past few weeks has added to concerns that first quarter growth will be tepid. Also, a more dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve last week has also led economists to push back expectations of when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin raising interest rates to September. That has sent yields lower, but light demand this week for the U.S. government's auctions of five-year and seven-year notes also suggests that investors are less willing to buy bonds at current valuations. Consumer sentiment data to be released at 10:00 EDT (1400 GMT) will be watched for further economic signals, and Fed Chair Janet Yellen is also due to speak at a San Francisco conference later on Friday. The next major release for the market will be next week's employment report for March. Job gains for the past few months have been strong but some economists say that job growth is outpacing other economic measures, which may mean they have to slow if economic activity does not accelerate. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)