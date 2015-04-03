FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices rise after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
#Market News
April 3, 2015

TREASURIES-Bond prices rise after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark 10-year yields hitting nearly two-month lows after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data for March.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields dropped to 1.8 percent, their lowest since Feb. 6, after the Labor Department’s U.S. employment report showed employers added just 126,000 jobs in March. That was well below economists’ expectations for a gain of 245,000, according to a Reuters poll.

Yields on U.S. three-year notes and two-year notes hit two-month lows of 0.774 percent and 0.472 percent, respectively. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices rose more than a point, but their session low yield of 2.445 percent remained above Thursday’s nearly two-month low of 2.441 percent.

