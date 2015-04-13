TREASURIES-Yields rise before heavy week of data

* Prices dip before new data releases * Carry through from weak auctions weighs on long bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors continued to process weak demand for long-dated Treasuries at an action last week, and before a busy week of data that will be scrutinized for further signs that U.S. economic growth is slowing. The bond market has been choppy since the disappointing payrolls report early this month and last week's minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting, which showed differing views among Fed officials on the timing of a possible liftoff in U.S. interest rates. That was seen as part of the reason there was only tepid bidding at Thursday's 30-year bond sale, which resulted in a yield of 2.598 percent, about 3 basis points higher than what traders had expected. "This is carry through from the weak reception to the long-bond auction last week more than anything else," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, after rising as high as 1.98 percent overnight. Thirty-year bonds fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.59 percent, after getting as high as 2.62 percent earlier on Monday. The selling came even after China's export sales contracted 15 percent in March, a shock outcome that deepens concern about sputtering Chinese economic growth. Investors will next focus on a number of data releases this week including retail sales on Tuesday, manufacturing indicators on Wednesday and Thursday and consumer price and sentiment on Friday, for confirmation that growth is slowing. Weaker than expected jobs growth in March and a more dovish Fed has added to expectations that the U.S. central bank will wait longer before raising interest rates. Until the recent spate of weakening data, some investors thought a rate increase in June was likely. "The general sense is that between the disappointing non-farm payrolls release and the (Fed) minutes expectations have been pushed back further into the year, so if you were June/July, September or later starts to seem more likely," said CRT's Lyngen. The Fed will also release its Beige Book of economic conditions on Wednesday afternoon. A number of Fed officials are also scheduled to speak this week, including Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Thursday. (Editing by W Simon)