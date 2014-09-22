FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Long-dated Treasury yields extend decline on bargain hunting
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Long-dated Treasury yields extend decline on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional code with no changes to text)

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline on Monday on bargain hunting in the wake of last week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a “considerable time,” but the bond market was unnerved by the Fed also indicating that it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

“The market overreacted to the Fed statements last week. Yields rose to levels affordable enough for long-term investors,” said Yasutoshi Nagai, chief economist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down about 3 basis points at 2.556 percent. The yield had risen to a two-month high of 2.655 percent on Friday, which triggered bargain hunting.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.