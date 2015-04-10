TREASURIES-U.S. yields stay at lower levels after price data

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields held at lower levels early Friday after data showed import prices fell in March, suggesting there was enough downward pressure on U.S. inflation to keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in June.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were last 1.932 percent, down 2.6 basis points from late on Thursday, while two-year yields were 0.544 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Thursday’s close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)