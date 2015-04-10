FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields stay at lower levels after price data
April 10, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields stay at lower levels after price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields held at lower levels early Friday after data showed import prices fell in March, suggesting there was enough downward pressure on U.S. inflation to keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in June.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were last 1.932 percent, down 2.6 basis points from late on Thursday, while two-year yields were 0.544 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Thursday’s close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

