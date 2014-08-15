FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim fall on July industrial output data
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim fall on July industrial output data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields pared their earlier decline early Friday after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. industrial output in July mitigated an earlier disappointing report on New York state business activity in August from the New York Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve Board reported industrial output grew 0.4 percent last month, above the 0.3 percent increase forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Manufacturing production jumped 1.0 percent in July, much stronger than the 0.4 percent rise projected by analysts.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was down 0.4 basis point at 2.394 percent. It was 1.1 basis points lower shortly before the release of the July industrial output data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.