Prices for U.S. Treasuries fall further on service sector data
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Prices for U.S. Treasuries fall further on service sector data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to losses on Tuesday after data showed the fastest growth in a year in the U.S. service sector.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose to 56 in February from 55.2 in January, exceeding economists’ forecasts for 55. It was the highest level since February 2012.

Prices for the 30-year bond traded 11/32 lower to yield 3.106 percent after the data. The 10-year benchmark note traded down 6/32 to yield 1.898 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
