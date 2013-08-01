FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds extend losses on ISM manufacturing index
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds extend losses on ISM manufacturing index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Thursday after the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index in July rose to its highest in two years.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 19/32 before the report came out - partly on an unexpected drop in new U.S. jobless claims in the latest week - extended that loss to 22/32, allowing its yield to rise to 2.67 percent.

The purchasing managers group said its index read 55.4 in July, the highest reading since June 2011. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the index would read 52.0.

