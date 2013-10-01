FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses after ISM factory data
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses after ISM factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Tuesday as an unexpectedly strong private reading on U.S. manufacturing supported the view of moderate economic growth, spurring selling in bonds.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index on factory activity rose to 56.2 in September, the highest since April 2011 and up from 55.7 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a decline to 55.0.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 4/32 in price to yield 2.632 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Monday.

