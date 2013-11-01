FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds extend fall on unexpectedly strong ISM data
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds extend fall on unexpectedly strong ISM data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added to earlier losses on Friday after a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. manufacturing reduced pessimism about the economy, reviving some worries the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases earlier than some traders had thought.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 56.4 in October, the highest in 2-1/2 years. Analysts had forecast a decline to 55.0 from 56.2 in September.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 15/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.598 percent, which was the highest in about 1-1/2 weeks. The 10-year yield was up 5.5 basis points from late on Thursday.

