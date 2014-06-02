FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields near session highs after ISM corrects data
June 2, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields near session highs after ISM corrects data

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries hovered near their session highs Monday afternoon after the Institute for Supply Management corrected its May figures on U.S. manufacturing activity.

The research group said its gauge on national factory activity rose to 55.4 last month from 54.9 in April. Earlier it reported a reading of 53.2.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a May reading of 55.5.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was 2.539 percent, up 8 basis points from late on Friday. It was close to a session high of 2.541 percent earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

