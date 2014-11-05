FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare rise after ISM U.S. services data
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare rise after ISM U.S. services data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields pared their earlier rise on Wednesday after the Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. service sector business activity fell more than expected in October.

ISM’s services index fell to 57.1 last month from 58.6 in September, drifting further from August’s post-recession high of 59.6. The latest figure also undershot a median forecast of 58 among economists polled by Reuters.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last 2.353 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield was 2 basis points higher shortly before the release of the October ISM services data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.