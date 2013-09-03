FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall further on ISM factory data
September 3, 2013 / 2:12 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall further on ISM factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended earlier declines on Tuesday after a closely watched measure of domestic factory activity unexpectedly rose in August, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases from this month.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. manufacturing activity rose to 55.7 last month, the highest since June 2011. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 54.0.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last traded down 26/32 in price with a yield of 2.887 percent, up 9.8 basis points from late on Friday.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

