TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices fall 1 point after ISM data
September 5, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices fall 1 point after ISM data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices added to earlier losses on Thursday after data showed the U.S. services sector unexpectedly posted quicker growth in August, reinforcing the view the economy might be expanding fast enough for the Federal Reserve to reduce its bond-purchase stimulus.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose to 58.6, its highest since December 2005, from 56 in July. The latest figure topped economists’ consensus forecast for 55.

Another encouraging aspect of the ISM services report was the employment component, which rose to its highest level since February.

The 30-year bond last traded 28/32 lower in price, yielding 3.848 percent, up 5.3 basis points from late on Wednesday. It traded down as much as 1-4/32 in price with a yield of 3.862 percent, which was about 8 basis points below a two-year high set on Aug. 22, according to Reuters data.

