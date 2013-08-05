TREASURIES-U.S. bonds prices fall further after services data

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended earlier losses on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector expanded at a faster-than-forecast pace in July, supporting the view the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of non-manufacturing rose to 56.0 from 52.2 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a July figure of 53.0.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 14/32 lower in price, yielding 2.651 percent, up 5.3 basis points from late on Friday.