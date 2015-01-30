FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year yield set for biggest drop since 2011
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 30-year yield set for biggest drop since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond was on track for its biggest single-month drop in more than three years as worries about a faltering global economy fed safehaven appetite for U.S. government debt.

The 30-year Treasuries yield was poised to decline 50 basis points for the month of January, which would be the steepest one-month fall since a drop of 70 basis points in September 2011, according to Reuters data.

On Friday, the 30-year yield posted a series of record lows, touching a trough of 2.226 percent. It last traded at 2.245 percent, down 8 basis points from late on Thursday.

Other Treasuries maturities posted large yield declines in January. The five-year yield was on track to fall 47 basis points, which would be its biggest monthly decrease since November 2008, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
