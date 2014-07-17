FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasuries rise after reports Malaysian airliner shot down
July 17, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasuries rise after reports Malaysian airliner shot down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices spurted higher on Thursday after reports a Malaysian airliner was shot down over Ukraine by a ground-to-air missile, collateral damage from an escalation in violence between Kiev and a pro-Russian separatist rebellion.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond rose more than a point in price, driving the yield down to a session low at 3.29 percent.

“There is a safe-haven bid across the curve on these reports. If we get confirmation that the jet was shot down, we could see the bond market rally further,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Interfax news agency, citing a Ukrainian interior ministry official, said the Malaysian passenger plane was shot down by a Buk ground-to-air missile, and came down in eastern Ukraine. [ID:nL6N0PS5CY (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

