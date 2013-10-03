FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after claims data
#Market News
October 3, 2013

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier losses on Thursday after data showed first-time domestic filings for unemployment benefits edged up slightly last week, reinforcing the view of modest job growth.

The Labor Department said jobless claims totaled 308,000 in the week ended Sept. 28, compared with an upwardly revised 307,000 in the previous week. Economists had projected the latest figure to rise to 313,000.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 2/32 in price to yield 2.626 percent, up 0.7 basis point form late on Wednesday.

