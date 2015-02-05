FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses after jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended their decline early Thursday as data suggested steady domestic job growth and some upward pressure on labor costs and supported the view the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates as early as this summer.

The Labor Department said first-time filings for state unemployment benefits increased 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 278,000 for the week ended Jan. 31. The weekly total was below the 290,000 forecast by economists.

The department also said non-farm unit labor costs grew at an annualized 2.7 percent rate in the fourth quarter of 2014, faster than a projected 1.0 percent pace. However, the third-quarter decrease was revised down to 2.3 percent from the initial reported 1.0 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last 8/32 lower in price, yielding 1.822 percent which was 2.5 basis points higher than late Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.