TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after claims data
January 23, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Thursday after data on domestic jobless claims suggested a moderate pace of job growth but not enough for the Federal Reserve to accelerate its pace of reducing its bond-purchase stimulus.

The Labor Department said U.S. workers filed 326,000 for first-time unemployment benefits in the latest week, in line with analyst expectations.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 7/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.832 percent, down 3 basis point from late on Wednesday.

