TREASURIES-Bonds extend losses on fewer new U.S. jobless claims
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended early losses on Thursday after the U.S. Labor Department reported a drop in the number of newly jobless Americans in the latest week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 5/32 before the report, was down 9/32 after the report, leaving its yield at 2.62 percent.

The 30-year bond, down 17/32 before the report, was down 22/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 3.68 percent.

The number of Americans who filed new claims for state unemployment benefits in the week ended Saturday fell to 326,000, a 5-1/2-year low, from a revised 345,000 a week earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
