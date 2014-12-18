FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold at higher levels after jobless data
December 18, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold at higher levels after jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields held at higher levels early Thursday after data showed first-time filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting further improvement in the U.S. labor market.

The government said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 289,000 for the week ended Dec. 13. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims edging up to 295,000 last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last at 2.171 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. It struck a one-week higher earlier in Thursday overseas trading at 2.1860 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

