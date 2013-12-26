FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices little changed after claims data
December 26, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices little changed after claims data

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Thursday after data showed first-time filings for unemployment benefits fell last week, supporting the view of further improvement in the domestic labor market.

The drop in weekly jobless claims, however, was not steep enough to alter the notion that job growth is speeding up, boosting economic growth and inflation from current levels.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32 in price with a yield of 2.989 percent, up 0.6 basis point from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield briefly touched 3 percent earlier, close to the two-year high set in September.

The U.S. bond market was shut on Wednesday for Christmas.

