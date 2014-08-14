FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add slight gains after jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add slight gains after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices extended their gains on Thursday after domestic jobless claims rose more than expected last week but they did not dash the prevalent view of an improving labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that first-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 311,000 in the week ended Aug. 9, higher than the 295,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

The prior week’s total was revised up to 290,000 from 289,000.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose as much as 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.403 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.