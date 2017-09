NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields turned flat on Thursday, paring their earlier decline, as a smaller-than-forecast rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims reduced concerns about slowing domestic job growth and renewed bids for stock index futures.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last 1.890 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Wednesday. It was about 1.87 percent prior to the release of the latest claims figures.