TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold at lower levels after comments by Fed's Lockhart

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels on Wednesday afternoon after Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said the U.S. central bank’s refraining from hiking interest rates last week was a natural response following the global financial crisis nearly seven years ago.

Lockhart’s answers to questions at an event in Columbus, Georgia were in line with views he has expressed in public appearances since Monday.

Lockhart, a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting group this year, and two other top Fed officials in recent days have suggested that the Fed may still raise rates by year-end.

The Fed said in its policy statement last week it left rates near zero on concerns about global risks and market turbulence stemming from problems in China.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.148 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)