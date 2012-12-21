FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extends gain to a point
December 21, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extends gain to a point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond price extended its gain to a point on Friday as “fiscal cliff” talks hit a roadblock.

A flight-to-quality bid propelled Treasuries higher after House Speaker John Boehner failed to get enough support from fellow Republicans to pass a bill he hoped to use to pressure President Barack Obama in talks aimed at avoiding tax hikes and spending cuts that could weaken economic growth next year.

The 30-year Treasury bond was up 1-4/32, its yield easing to 2.92 percent from 2.98 percent late Thursday afternoon.

