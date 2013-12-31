TREASURIES-U.S. yields finish year near 2-1/2-year high

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields ended 2013 near their 2-1/2-year high on Tuesday, capping the third worst year for U.S. government debt in four decades, according to Barclays data.

The broader U.S. bond market was on track to log its second biggest annual loss in 40 years, Barclays data showed.

Year-to-date, Barclays’ Treasuries index has fallen 2.63 percent through Thursday, while the bank’s Aggregate bond index, which measures the total returns on Treasuries and other U.S. investment-grade bonds, has declined 1.92 percent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries finished at 3.026 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Monday. It was just below the 3.036 percent set shortly before the market closed, which was the highest level since July 2011, according to Reuters data.

The U.S. bond market closed early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) and will stay shut on Wednesday for New Year’s Day.