CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield rises after upbeat business data
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield rises after upbeat business data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct 4th paragraph to show 30-year yield neared record low level, not hit record low)

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 30-Year Treasuries bonds turned higher early Tuesday after an upbeat survey on domestic small businesses supported the view of a resilient U.S. economy amid worries about a global economic slowdown.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index improved 2.3 points in December to 100.4, the strongest reading since October 2006.

The yield on the long bond, the U.S. government’s longest debt maturity, was last 2.502 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday.

It had stuck a session low at 2.461 percent in overseas trading, shy of the record low of 2.443 percent set in July 2012, according to Reuters and Tradeweb data.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

