FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after N.Y. Fed data
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after N.Y. Fed data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Friday after weaker-than-expected business data in November from the New York Federal Reserve supported the view the U.S. central bank will keep buying bonds to help support the economy.

The New York Fed said its gauge on regional manufacturing business activity unexpectedly sank into negative territory, meaning a contraction in manufacturing. Its “Empire State” index fell to minus 2.21 November from 1.52 in October. Analysts had expected a reading of 5.00.

Benchmark 10-year notes last traded down 2/32 in price to yield 2.710 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Thursday.

Prices on the 30-year bond turned flat, erasing their initial decline, for a yield of 3.803 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.