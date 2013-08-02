FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds turn higher on July U.S. payrolls
August 2, 2013

TREASURIES-Bonds turn higher on July U.S. payrolls

Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries erased early losses and moved higher on Friday as bond traders covered short positions on news that U.S. payrolls added fewer jobs than expected in July.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, in negative territory before the report, was up 21/32 afterwards, its yield easing to 2.63 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July to 162,000. That was below Reuters’ consensus estimate of 184,000.

But the jobless rate fell anyway to 7.4 percent, the lowest in over four years.

The mixed signals could make the U.S. Federal Reserve more cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus program.

