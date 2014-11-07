FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn lower after October jobs data
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn lower after October jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields turned lower, erasing their earlier rise after news that domestic payrolls growth slowed more than forecast in October, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve would not raise policy rates before the second half of 2015.

The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payrolls grew 214,000 in October, slower than an upwardly revised 256,000 increase in September. Analysts had forecast an October reading of 231,000.

On the other hand, the jobless rate unexpectedly fell to a fresh six-year low at 5.8 percent from September’s 5.9 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last 3/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.364 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.