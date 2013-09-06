TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rallies as job growth disappoints

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday as a government report showed below-forecast domestic job growth in August, stoking traders’ hopes the Federal Reserve might not decide to reduce its bond purchase stimulus program soon.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 1 point higher for a yield of 2.875 percent, down 12.1 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 10-year yield touched 3.007 percent in overnight action following a global bond market sell-off on Thursday.