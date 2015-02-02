FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices edge up after spending, PCE data
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices edge up after spending, PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices edged up briefly early Monday after data on personal spending and consumption expenditure suggested a moderation of economic activity in late 2014, supporting bets the Federal Reserve might not raise rates until late 2015.

The Commerce Department said domestic consumer spending fell 0.3 percent in December after a downwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in November. It was the largest drop since September 2009.

The core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index that excludes volatile food and energy prices was unchanged for a second straight month. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge increased 1.3 percent in the 12 months through December.

Prices on the 30-year Treasuries bond were up as much as 5/32 after the December data before paring those gains. The 30-year yield was last 2.253 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Friday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.