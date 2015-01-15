TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add to gains after Philly Fed data

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices added to earlier gains on Thursday as data on the U.S. mid-Atlantic region from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed business activity weakened more-than-expected in January, stoking worries about overall U.S. growth.

The Philadelphia Fed said its index on regional business conditions declined to 6.3 in January from 24.3 in December. Analysts had forecast a January reading of 19.9.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 5/32 in price with a yield of 1.816 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched a near 20-month low of 1.784 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)