TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn flat after producer prices data
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn flat after producer prices data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat early Thursday, paring earlier gains, after data on domestic producer prices in December suggested overall price growth excluding the energy sector remained stable.

The latest producer price readings, together with U.S. oil futures climbing above $50 a barrel, stoked demand for Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Their yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries grew to their widest in more than week on reduced anxiety about the U.S. economy being disrupted by disinflation.

In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last 1/32 lower in price with a yield of 1.840 percent, up 0.5 basis point from late on Wednesday.

Its yield premium over 10-year TIPS expanded by 4 basis points to 1.61 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
