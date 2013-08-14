FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add gains after PPI data
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 12:42 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add gains after PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices added to gains on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected producer price data for July suggested inflation would stay below the Federal Reserve’s target, which might keep it from paring stimulus this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 3/32 in price after the release of the producer price index which was unchanged. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent increase from June.

The 10-year yield slipped to 2.710 percent.

