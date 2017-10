NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices pared earlier gains in midday trading on Friday as profit-taking emerged, analysts said.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded 2/32 lower in price for a yield 2.584 percent, up 1.2 basis points from late on Thursday. The notes earlier traded as much as 15/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.518 percent.