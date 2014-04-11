FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices give up gains on profit-taking
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 3:19 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices give up gains on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Friday, as investors booked profits on this week’s gains and as bond dealers sold Treasuries to hedge next week’s corporate bond supply, traders said.

The week’s earlier gains were tied to safe-haven bids and bets the Federal Reserve would stick to a near zero rate policy at least into the second half of 2015.

Treasuries also came under pressure as Wall Street shares rose to session highs, paring most of their early losses linked to disappointing quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were unchanged in price after rising as much as 6/32 earlier. The 10-year yield was last 2.630 percent after falling to its lowest intraday level in about five weeks, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

