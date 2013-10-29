TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices little changes after retail sales data

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices were little changed on Tuesday as data suggested U.S domestic consumer spending grew modestly in September after factoring out a hefty drop in car sales.

Overall retail sales fell 0.1 percent last month, while sales excluding autos rose 0.4 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percent rise in overall sales and a 0.4 percent increase in ex-auto sales.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded down 2/32 in price with a yield of 2.521 percent. Before the release of the September retail sales data, they were 1/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.516 percent.