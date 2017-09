NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended price losses and yields hit session highs on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. retail sales rose in July.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 18/32 in price to yield 2.69 percent, up from 2.67 percent before the data. Thirty-year bonds briefly extended price losses to a full point, and were last down 27/32 in price to yield 3.74 percent, up from 3.73 percent before the data.