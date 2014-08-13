TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare rise after weak retail sales data

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields trimmed gains on Wednesday after domestic retail sales data fell short of forecast, reviving bets the Federal Reserve might leave short-term interest rates near zero for a longer period of time.

The Commerce Department reported retail sales did not grow in July from June. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent increase.

The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last at 2.427 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. It was as high as 2.471 percent prior to the release of the July retail sales data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)