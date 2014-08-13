FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare rise after weak retail sales data
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare rise after weak retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields trimmed gains on Wednesday after domestic retail sales data fell short of forecast, reviving bets the Federal Reserve might leave short-term interest rates near zero for a longer period of time.

The Commerce Department reported retail sales did not grow in July from June. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent increase.

The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last at 2.427 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. It was as high as 2.471 percent prior to the release of the July retail sales data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.