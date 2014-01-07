FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hit session highs on Fed's Rosengren's remarks
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hit session highs on Fed's Rosengren's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasuries prices rose to session highs on Tuesday following remarks from Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren perceived in the market as bond-friendly.

Rosengren, who is not a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, said the U.S. central bank will reduce its third round of large scale bond purchases “only gradually” because the economy, while improving, remains fragile as price growth remains too low.

Rosengren was speaking at an event to a business and industry group in Hartford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up as much as 5/32 in price with a yield of 2.943 percent, its lowest level in two weeks. The 10-year yield ended at 2.961 percent on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.